Shirley Tempeh Hasn't Revealed Who Her Boss Is, but Some TikTokers Are on the Scent

A celebrity assistant, Shirley frequently takes to TikTok to share details about her work life. Although she posted some nifty clues, only a few TikTokers managed to work out who her boss might be. So, what's there to know about the mystery man?

Shirley's insistence on secrecy had an adverse effect on fans, many of whom put their amateur sleuth hats on in the hope of identifying key details about the celeb. Some claim her boss might be Post Malone or Jesse Eisenberg, but there's been no shortage of guesses.

Shirley started posting TikToks exploring her day-to-day life as a celebrity assistant in the fall of 2020, and success soon followed. Her clips touch on the frequently overlooked aspects of the role. They capture the upsides (such as the trips to fancy restaurants and the networking opportunities) and the downsides, such as the unconventional work hours. On occasion, Shirley also shoots footage of her boss's hand, jacket, or shoes, but she has yet to unveil the real identity of the mystery man.

As Shirley revealed in a TikTok posted on Jan. 11, 2021, her boss works as a director and producer. As her videos show, he has to attend editing and coloring sessions and so-called tech scouts. "The guy that I work for is a director and producer in the film industry," Shirley explained. "For me, those are my goals. I want to be a director and producer."

Careful to not to give away too much, Shirley tends to focus on details such as his food preferences or car of choice (Tesla). As she also hinted, he likely lives or frequently stays in Los Angeles. She also shared that she has had to jump on a last-minute flight because of a work project.

When it comes to dietary preferences, Shirley's boss likes Starbucks for coffee, while his favorite Wingstop order consists of all flat, extra well done, crispy lemon pepper wings. This led some to argue that Shirley's boss might be "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" rapper Rick Ross. Shirley debunked the theory in a clip posted on Feb. 3, 2021, however.

