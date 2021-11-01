A TikTok User Has Gone Viral for Dodging a Kiss During a College Football Game

When a video goes viral on the internet, that video can sometimes tell an incomplete story. Sometimes, more context is needed to fully appreciate what you're seeing in a video, and that's definitely the case with a recent video of a young man who appears to be rejecting a young woman who tries to kiss him. The video was taken at a college football game, and has gone viral online.

Who is hhhhggggllll on TikTok?

The video that went viral featured a TikTok user whose handle is @hhhhggggllll. In the video, a young woman appears to lean in for a kiss, and at the last minute, he turns away. The incident was captured on camera during the game and eventually went viral across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. Although the video looked like a brutal rejection, there was actually something else going on.

@hhhhggggllll has taken to TikTok and Reddit to explain what happened during the game. In his Reddit post, he explains that he and the girl in the video just started dating a week ago after talking for a while. He invited her to a Wake Forest game, and they wound up going with a group of friends. "Throughout the game we are flirting, hugging, kissing a little bit, etc.," he expained.

"We also do this thing where one of us leans in for a kiss, and the other person leans away, which is an inside joke between the two of us," he continued. "So, we do our little inside joke thing, and unbeknownst to us, we are being recorded. After the game, I find I'm on the Wake Forest Old Row Instagram page, and within the hour I'm on the official Old Row page. Then, I'm on TikTok, Twitter, and apparently, Reddit too."

He also said that "she did not get rejected, we were just playing around," and that the two of them were unaware that they were being recorded. In addition, he's also said that the video has led to him receiving texts from high school classmates he hasn't heard from in years, as well as from his parents.