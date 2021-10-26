The Wealthy Are Flaunting Their Expensive Hats in the Prada Bucket Challenge

The Wealthy Are Flaunting Their Expensive Hats in the Prada Bucket ChallengeBy Joseph Allen
Oct. 26 2021, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
The average TikTok trend has a fairly low barrier to entry. Some of those trends may lead to injury, or they may require an insane amount of time to complete, but they don't necessarily require a ton of money. There are some trends, though, that basically require you to have a certain level of income, and the Prada Bucket Challenge definitely falls into that category, which is why wealthy users have been all over it.
The Prada Bucket Challenge was sponsored by Prada.
Prada has long been known as a brand for wealthy people, and their new Bucket Challenge is a perfect example of the kind of high-flying lifestyle they want to represent. The challenge encourages users to "show their Prada" side by making a video where they are seen rocking a Prada bucket hat, which is currently one of the brand's most popular items.
The campaign has enlisted help from some of the biggest TikTok accounts out there, which is why so many high profile names have taken part in the challenge. So far, users like Brent Rivera, Bella Poarh, Just Maiko, and Lil Huddy have all taken part in the challenge.
The trend is not easy to participate in.
Unlike many TikTok trends, the cost of a Prada bucket hat makes the trend prohibitively expensive for most average TikTok users. The hats cost roughly $600, which means that unless you really splurge on one, they just aren't an option for most people. While the hats are huge in the fashion world, their price means that the trend is basically only for the wealthy.
On the page promoting the TikTok challenge, Prada encourages people to "show us your Prada side: what can wearing the bucket hat do to your mood?”
Unfortunately, most people don't know what it's like to wear a bucket hat, and this campaign has been accused of being a little tone deaf when it comes to the outrageously high price that the hats come in at.
The Prada Bucket Hat Challenge has faced a backlash on TikTok.
Because the trend ultimately centers on the wealthy, regular TikTok users have been speaking out about what they feel is a trend designed to make regular people feel inadequate.
“Brands will do anything to get sales," one commenter wrote.
“Prada is going from luxury to ‘people who want to look rich’," another added.
It's true, of course, that Prada has been a luxury brand for decades, and that part of the point of wearing Prada is showing off how expensive your clothing is. Making it a trend on TikTok sits the wrong way with many people, though, who feel as though the fact that they can't take part in the trend is being rubbed in their face.
For many regular people, TikTok is a place where they can forget about wealth inequality and just enjoy regular people making videos. That becomes impossible when luxury brands decide to use the platform as a place to promote their products, and many regular users are less than thrilled about it.