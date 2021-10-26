The Wealthy Are Flaunting Their Expensive Hats in the Prada Bucket Challenge

Unlike many TikTok trends, the cost of a Prada bucket hat makes the trend prohibitively expensive for most average TikTok users. The hats cost roughly $600 , which means that unless you really splurge on one, they just aren't an option for most people. While the hats are huge in the fashion world, their price means that the trend is basically only for the wealthy.

On the page promoting the TikTok challenge, Prada encourages people to "show us your Prada side: what can wearing the bucket hat do to your mood?”

Unfortunately, most people don't know what it's like to wear a bucket hat, and this campaign has been accused of being a little tone deaf when it comes to the outrageously high price that the hats come in at.