The 'Scream' Ghostface Voice Is Now Available in TikTok's Text-to-Speech Feature

The promotions and marketing for 2022's Scream have officially begun, with the first trailer premiering on Oct. 12, 2021. Now, Paramount Pictures is teaming up with video-sharing social-media platform TikTok for a resounding surprise.

Do you like scary movies? Well, you're in luck, because the fifth installment in the Scream franchise is on its way.

Starting Oct. 18, 2021, TikTok and Paramount Pictures allow users to choose the eerie voice of horror icon and Scream killer Ghostface as an option for the text-to-speech feature.

Now, you can use Ghostface's voice in your videos and keep the same frightening tone, or you can include the voice for comedic effect in your sketches and dance videos. Either way, you're still basking in the legacy of Scream.

So, how can we get Ghostface's voice on our TikToks?