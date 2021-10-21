The 'Scream' Ghostface Voice Is Now Available in TikTok's Text-to-Speech Feature

The 'Scream' Ghostface Voice Is Now Available in TikTok's Text-to-Speech FeatureBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 21 2021, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Do you like scary movies? Well, you're in luck, because the fifth installment in the Scream franchise is on its way.
The promotions and marketing for 2022's Scream have officially begun, with the first trailer premiering on Oct. 12, 2021. Now, Paramount Pictures is teaming up with video-sharing social-media platform TikTok for a resounding surprise.
Starting Oct. 18, 2021, TikTok and Paramount Pictures allow users to choose the eerie voice of horror icon and Scream killer Ghostface as an option for the text-to-speech feature.
Now, you can use Ghostface's voice in your videos and keep the same frightening tone, or you can include the voice for comedic effect in your sketches and dance videos. Either way, you're still basking in the legacy of Scream.
So, how can we get Ghostface's voice on our TikToks?
How do we get Ghostface's voice on TikTok?
If you want to live among the Scream characters that experienced a chilling call from the brutal killer, say no more. We are here to help you, and you'll be making TikToks with Ghostface in no time.
It's a simple setup that begins with filming your TikTok video. Next, you want to add your desired text, whether it be something on-brand for Scream or completely unconventional. After you add your text, tap on it and select the Ghostface icon in the text-to-speech feature. There you have it!
Our good friend Ghostface took over the Paramount Pictures official TikTok account to let users know about the special feature. Check it out below:
Drew Barrymore and David Arquette promoted the feature on TikTok.
To promote this exciting new feature, TikTok invited original 1996 Scream cast members Drew Barrymore and David Arquette to try it out.
In Drew's TikTok, we see her pick up a phone only to hear Ghostface say, "Hello, Drew Barrymore; it's not the '90s anymore. Put the landline away! I'm in your TikTok." A nervous-looking Drew picks up her iPhone and immediately declares she's dating a football player who is really big and is going to make a TikTok that beats Ghostface's TikTok.
Unfortunately, Ghostface knows she's lying after having tuned in to her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. After a quick, humorous plug for Drew's show, Ghostface asks her if David Arquette is on TikTok and leaves.
Rather than posting a video to his own account, David Arquette addressed the new text-to-speech option on TikTok's official account. David's TikTok opens with him addressing all users, saying, "Hey, TikTok, do you like scary movies?" Before he can continue, Ghostface interrupts and asks him, "Who do you think you are? I ask the questions around here."
Confused, David says, "Hey, where did that come from? I know that voice." He then looks into the screen and begins messing with his phone in hopes of reaching the killer. Ghostface adds, "I hope you like scary movies. You're in one" before the TikTok abruptly cuts off. Haunting!
For now, play around with the "Scream Voice" option on TikTok and make sure to catch Scream, only in theaters Jan. 14, 2022.