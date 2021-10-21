News Slash! Matthew Lillard Has a Theory That Stu Didn't Die in 'Scream'

In case you somehow forgot, Stu and Billy (Skeet Ulrich) were the killers in Scream. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) was their target and was Billy's girlfriend. His anger stemmed from the fact that Sydney's mom and Billy's dad had an affair, which resulted in Billy's mom abandoning her family. We're pretty sure Stu was just being a good friend to Billy, kind of? Though there are theories that something else was going on.

Stu died when Sidney dropped a television on his head, which has shades of a wild death in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Both Scream and Nightmare have ties to Wes Craven so it's possible.

In a chat with TooFab in May 2020, Matthew Lillard jumped at the idea of returning: "There's nobody that wouldn't want to come back and reprise a role they got to do when they were a boy, and be able to do something different as a man would be exciting. You just don't get that opportunity often."