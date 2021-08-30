Viewers Can't Get Over the Not-So-Subtle Product Placements in 'He's All That'By Shannon Raphael
Aug. 30 2021, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
The Netflix original He's All That is the gender-swapped remake of the 1999 Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook classic She's All That, so many viewers had high expectations for the film. In addition to being a modern take on a beloved '90s romcom, He's All That also featured the acting debut of Addison Rae, cameos from Kourtney Kardashian and Bryce Hall, and appearances from She's All That actors Matthew Lillard and Rachael Leigh Cook.
Though the 90-minute movie features many firsts in addition to a few homages to the original, there's one major element that many viewers have been distracted by: all of the obvious product placements in the movie.
From Addison's character, Padgett Sawyer, swiping on an EOS lip balm, to Brin Kweller (Isabella Crovetti) casually scrolling through the Old Navy website while snacking on Smartfood Popcorn, the sponsored items in the movie aren't exactly subtly placed.
'He's All That' features a *lot* of hard-to-miss product placement moments.
Within the first few minutes of the movie, it becomes clear that one of the most prominent fixtures on the screen isn't going to be a main character like Padgett or Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan), it's the regular stream of overt product placements.
As Padgett records her morning routine, she prominently displays makeup and skincare products from Alo, EOS, and Ilia Beauty.
Later on, when she's at Cali High, Padgett and her friends drink bottles of Core Water, while some of their classmates have cans of Pepsi or Mug Root Beer. Various students are also seen snacking on Frito-Lay chip bags, and Padgett's mom ultimately offers her a bowl of Lucky Charms to help soften the blow of her breakup.
Pizza Hut and KFC also have prominent places in the movie, but Brin Kweller seems to be the character who ends up plugging most of the products.
From Brin's insistence that her brother leave her Bose alone, to her Old Navy online shopping spree, to her conveniently sitting near Bounty paper towels and snacks from the greater Frito-Lay family, actress Isabella Crovetti should be given a cut from all of the advertising she did throughout He's All that.
One of the few brands that is mentioned in the movie that isn't actually real is Bunny Venom. The fictional company does play a key role in the plot, as Bunny Venom employee Jessica Miles Torres (Kourtney Kardashian) threatens to stop sponsoring Padgett after her embarrassing livestream breakup.
Fans, unsurprisingly, had a lot of thoughts about the frequency of the product placements in He's All That.
Viewers had some strong reactions to all of the product placements in 'He's All That.'
If you tuned in to the movie, and you were struck by the sometimes-cringey and always-obvious product plugs, then you were in good company.
From compilation videos on TikTok featuring all of the advertising in the film, to tweets about the "obscene" amount of promotions, we've rounded up some of the funniest reactions.
From the various subtle nods to She's All That, to all of the advertising moments, there's plenty to focus on when viewing the Netflix movie. You just may now feel an urge to grab a bag of Sunchips or a bottle of Core water while watching.
He's All That is available to stream on Netflix now.