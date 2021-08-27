Netflix Remake 'He's All That' Filmed at an Actual High School for Authenticity

It wouldn't be a '90s remake without a few nods to the original. Actress Rachel Leigh Cook , who starred as awkward Laney in the original film, is returning for the remake as Padgett's (Addison Rae) mother. While many fans were hoping that heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. would star as Padgett's father, they might be disappointed to know that Padgett's mom is a single mother!

Additionally, '90s movie icon and frequent Freddie Prinze Jr. collaborator Matthew Lillard returns in He's All That after portraying Brock Hudson in She's All That. This time around, Matthew plays a well-meaning and scene-stealing principal named Principal Bosch (no connection to his previous character). Fans will love the nods to the original while enjoying the Gen Z twist put on the film.

He's All That is now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.