OMG! Bryce Hall Makes Cameo Appearance in Ex Addison Rae's Debut Film 'He's All That'

The '90s cult classic She's All That has been reimagined with a major Gen Z twist.

He's All That follows social media influencer Padgett (Addison Rae), who is unfortunately humiliated on-camera after finding out that her boyfriend has been cheating on her. With her follower count plummeting and the loss of sponsors looming, Padgett is on a mission to "makeover" one guy at her high school into prom king material.