See Addison Rae's Acting Debut and Kourtney Kardashian's Cameo in the 'He's All That' Trailer

TikTok star and "Obsessed" singer Addison Rae is about to add a new job title to her resume: actress. The 20-year-old is set to make her acting debut in the Netflix film, He's All That, which is a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 romantic comedy, She's All That.

While '90s teens watched Zackary Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) give Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook) a makeover for a Prom Queen bet to the tune of "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None the Richer in She's All That, the script has been flipped (and modernized for a Gen Z audience) in the 2021 edition.