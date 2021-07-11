Addison Rae Gives Update on Her UFC Reporting: "Y’all Got Me Fired"

Either Addison Rae was fired from a UFC reporting job, or she never had one to begin with. Either way, her post about landing a job reporting on the Ultimate Fighting Championship after “three whole months” of college didn’t go over well on Twitter.

On July 9, Addison posted photos of herself with a UFC microphone on a red carpet, looking every bit the reporter ahead of UFC 264’s match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

“I studied broadcast journalism for three whole months to prepare for this moment,” she wrote, captioning the pics with a reference to her short-lived college career.

Two days and many online critiques later, the TikTok star gave fans an update. “Never mind, y’all got me fired,” she tweeted.