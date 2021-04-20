Here's Why Fans Think Addison Rae Cheated on Bryce Hall With Jack Harlow

In 2019, fans began to speculate that Addison Rae was dating Bryce Hall , and the rumors were later confirmed by the couple on social media in October of 2020.

Last August, Addison Rae was named the highest-earning personality on TikTok, and she’s been dominating headlines ever since. Along with her highly publicized friendship with Kourtney Kardashian , Addison’s love life has also been a topic of conversation.

Rumors on social media suggest that Addison has a new beau, and it's rapper Jack Harlow, but are they really dating? If so, does that mean she cheated on Bryce?

In photos from the weekend, some fans speculate that Addison’s hand can be seen in one of Jack’s photos which confirms everything and nothing at the same time. The news comes shortly after Addison and her ex Bryce Hall split. But did the two get together before she and Bryce officially called it quits?

The YouTuber wrote on Twitter, “I just confirmed with a very very very credible source. Addison Rae is in fact dating Jack Harlow.”

Over the weekend, Addison Rae was spotted with Jack Harlow at the Jake Paul and Ben Askren Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta which has since sparked rumors that the two are dating. Although neither Jack nor Addison have confirmed the rumors, celebrity gossip YouTuber Keemstar claimed that his sources say that Jaddison is totally a thing.

Did Addison Rae cheat on Bryce Hall?

It’s unclear if Addison dated Jack while she was still with Bryce, but cryptic messages on the TikToker’s social media feed sure make it seem that way. On April 19, Bryce seemingly responded to news of Addison’s budding romance in a series of tweets. He wrote, “I’m about to explode man." He followed up to say, “f--king me, telling me you love me then sneaking around with someone else... that f--kin hurts.”

Bryce has not confirmed whether or not his tweets were about his previous relationship with Addison, who later took to Twitter to clear up any misconceptions about her relationship status. She tweeted, "I'm single." Fans have since reacted to Bryce Hall’s tweets. One fan wrote in a tweet with more than 1,000 likes, “Now before anyone says anything, she’d tweet things about their relationship that should’ve been handled privately as well. He’s clearly upset right now, let him have his moment.”

Bryce and Addison’s battle of the subtweets comes only months after Bryce was accused of cheating on Addison with TikTok influencer Samantha Salvador, widely known as Saiviantha. While the couple declined to address the rumors initially, shortly after, Bryce and Addison decided to go their separate ways.