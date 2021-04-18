The Internet Is Not Happy About Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, and Here's Why

Many sports enthusiasts and bystanders alike have been awaiting news about the results of the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match on April 17, 2021. The internet exploded the day after the match with details of the goings-on, but the most important detail everyone wants to know is: Who won the fight between Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren? The answer, unfortunately, may surprise people.

Who won the match of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren?

For anyone who was looking forward to seeing Jake rightfully served a slice of humble pie in the ring, there was no such luck to be found in the Triller Night match. Jake knocked out Ben Askren in the first round to the disappointment of boxing fans everywhere, so much that the next day #Rigged was trending on Twitter.

Jake Paul after beating 2 Youtubers, an Uber driver, and a bicycle mechanic pic.twitter.com/knl1gTRuoo — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey) April 18, 2021

This is the third consecutive win for Jake, who first faced off with fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. He then followed up against former NBA player Nate Robinson, and now Ben. This match was the first time Jake faced off against an actual former fighter, although not for lack of trying. In November 2020, Jake attempted to summon more MMA fighters into the boxing ring, including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis, Jorge Masvidal, and Ben Askren.

Nate Robinson watching Ben Askren get knocked out by Jake Paul. 😭 pic.twitter.com/zLhR0u7dDO — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) April 18, 2021

Although some of the fighters rose to the challenge on social media, only Ben picked up the call and actually met the YouTuber face to face. SportingNews.com reports that Ben made it clear he initially wasn't afraid of Jake, and considered the fight against Nate Robinson unimpressive. "Boxing, that seems kind of easy. Like, I’m sure I could do that. Like, there’s no shots, there’s no slams, there’s not leg locks. I dunno, that seems relatively safe to me."

