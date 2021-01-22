Jake Paul's First Fight of 2021 Is Sooner Than You Think

Prolific YouTuber and former Los Angeles resident Jake Paul has many plans to step back in the ring in 2021. Coming off of his surprisingly successful fight with former professional basketball player Nate Robinson, Jake currently has a record of 2-0, and he's looking to increase those numbers in the coming year.

But who is Jake fighting in the coming year? It's too early to know his full fight list, but it's possible we'll see him up against some big names in the following months.