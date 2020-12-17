Jake Paul Is Calling out More People He Wants to Fight

Everyone knows Jake Paul as a YouTube star who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His input usually finds him in trouble. However, over the past few months, Jake has found a new, maybe career for himself by boxing. He's competed in several celebrity-type boxing matches, and he's now busy calling out all types of celebrities to fight . Here's what we know.

Who has Jake Paul fought already?

23-year-old Jake Paul is one of the most controversial stars to become famous off YouTube. He's got over 20 million subscribers, and he's had a lot of drama involved in his life. He was married to another creator and influencer, Tana Mongeau, which turned out to be staged and fake. He has been in trouble with the FBI, and now he's being talked about because he's shifted his attention to boxing.

Article continues below advertisement

We're not entirely sure what shifted his focus but he moved away from pranks on YouTube and started down the road of celebrity boxing. To be clear, Jake isn't boxing in real fights with professional fighters. Instead, he's taking on other celebrities of some sort, and he's making big waves in doing so.

Why? Well, because no one expected he would do well. During one of the more recent fights, Jake took on NBA player Nate Robinson. During the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. bout in Los Angeles on Nov. 28, 2020, the fight between Jake and Nate served as the co-main event, and it was one of the most watched pay-per-views, a statistic Jake is trying to claim ownership on (even though the main draw was very much Mike Tyson fighting again).

Article continues below advertisement

Jake started his boxing career in 2018 after his older brother headlined a match, trying his hand at boxing, too. The New York Times reported that during the event, Jake also had an amateur bout and the event had more than one million viewers, each paying approximately $10 to be able to stream the match on YouTube.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2020, Jake had his first professional match, taking on YouTuber AnEsonGib. Given it was his first bout, no one really took him seriously, so when he won, people were surprised. And this just seemed to amp Jake up further.

"I wake up every day with fire in my belly," Jake told Insider during an interview in November 2020. "That's just where the passion, hard work, and dedication comes from." He added that the "entertainment in L.A. is great," but for him, "boxing just sits differently."

Article continues below advertisement

Now that he's got two fights under his belt, winning both, and the last with a few knock downs, it's clear that he will do whatever it takes to stay noticed in this field. And right now, he's doing this by calling out some of the biggest names in combat sports.

Article continues below advertisement

On Dec. 15, 2020, Jake took to social media to call out MMA fighter Conor McGregor, trying to egg him on to a boxing match. According to the YouTuber-turned-boxer, he proposed a fight between the two and allegedly offered $50 million to make it happen.