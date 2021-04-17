Here's Where to Watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren's Highly Anticipated Fight

Boxing fans, MMA fans, and curious viewers alike are eager to see YouTube star and internet troll Jake Paul step into the boxing ring against none other than former MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren. Jake has been climbing his way up to bigger and better fights but against professional mixed martial artist Ben? Who knows what will happen on fight night.

Interested viewers have been wondering where to watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren's upcoming match, and the answer might come as a surprise.