Is Addison Rae Really Quitting TikTok?

Despite her moments of doubt, Addison told Mane Addicts in December 2020 that she has no plans on leaving TikTok any time soon. “I think as long as it’s a thing, I’ll be on it,” she said.

She also revealed how she deals with her TikTok haters.

"I just remind myself at the end of the day that I surround myself with good people who love me and I love them,” she said. “People want to hide behind the screen and use that to their advantage. I always look at it, too, like people who have negative things to say, a lot of them are going through things themselves, and they’re trying to deflect that onto someone else… If people are being hateful, I just wish the best for them, you know?"