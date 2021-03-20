The Internet Has a Lot of Feelings About Addison Rae's New Song, "Obsessed"

"It's not as deep as people will think it is," Addison Rae told Rolling Stone .

So, Addison Rae 's fist single is here, and ... fans are divided. The TikTok star surprised fans on March 18 when she dropped the single for " Obsessed ," a song about being obsessed with herself. The accompanying video is sultry, involves a dance routine, and has the word "obsessed" splashed across the screen several times in case you forgot which song you were listening to.

Mostly, fans were just wondering why the influencer decided to make music in the first place. "Can y’all quit making random ass people famous who have no future in a music career, i don’t wanna hear anything about addison rae’s song," one person tweeted . The tweet has 12,500 likes.

Some are also wondering if Addison Rae actually wrote the song. Judging by the lyrics ("You say you're obsessed with me / So I took a second / And I said 'Me too'") it wouldn't be super surprising if she did. But like most novice pop singers, she had a lot of help.

Who's the song writer for "Obsessed" by Addison Rae?

Ryan McMahon and Blake Slatkin co-wrote and produced Addison Rae's single, "Obsessed." Ryan is known for writing Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” while Blake co-wrote and produced 24kGoldn’s breakout chart-topper “Mood.” Addison says, “I feel so honored to be able to work with people that really have a love and passion for this, knowing that I have a growing love and passion for this as well. They’ve been very patient and understanding in helping me about every single step.”

Addison is the first to admit that she has a lot to learn about music, and says she didn't even know musical keys before she started working on her single. “[Those] are basic things that people in music, people who have done this their entire lives, know… I’m a little late to the game when it comes to knowing all this information, but I won’t stop learning,” she told Rolling Stone.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

However, just because she's new to the music world, doesn't mean that she's not dedicated: “When something has my name on it, I feel like it’s very important to know exactly what it is and what the message it gives off is. When it comes to the makeup, I’m really involved — [same] when it comes to my own videos and my own content. It’s all a representation of who I am. That’s how I felt when I started with my music… I really wanted to figure it out for myself, but also surround myself with people who are trusted, amazing, and know exactly what they’re doing so I can learn from them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Addison says she practices by using GarageBand, creating beats herself on her laptop. She claims she has a lot of say in how her music sounds, and is particular about the style. “I’ll be like, ‘Okay, can we find this kind of sound? I feel like there needs to be a double here or a triple here or something here," she says.

Source: Instagram