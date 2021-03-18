Addison Rae Says Her Dreams Are Coming True as She Stars in 'He's All That'

Right now, no release date has been given. But He's All That will be released on Netflix later in 2021. According to Deadline, a deal worth more than $20 million gave Netflix the rights to the movie from Miramax.

The article also says that, according to sources it has, Addison was a big reason the movie is going forward. In a post on her Instagram, she said how excited she was for the movie.

"DREAM COME TRUE @netflix!!!!! ♥️ 190 countries.. insane. 🤯," she captioned a pic of the Deadline post.