How to Edit a Caption on a TikTok Video You Just Posted

How to Edit a Caption on a TikTok Video You Just PostedBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 19 2021, Published 8:43 p.m. ET
If you're on the younger end of Gen Z, you probably know the ins and outs of TikTok like the back of your hand. But if you're a millennial or zillennial, many of the app's more intricate features might still confuse you.
And there's no shame in that! Creating cool transitions with just the right audio, filters, and hashtags to get your videos to show up on the For You page is a complicated process. But if you do it right, you can gain a decent following.
That being said, before you can make TikToks as popular as Charli D'Amelio's or Addison Rae's, you've got to learn the basics.
Sometimes you post a video before you were ready to, or you find a typo in your caption. Here's how to edit a caption on TikTok.
Can you edit a caption after posting a video?
Unfortunately, with the way TikTok works, the app doesn't offer an edit feature once you've posted a video. This means if you notice any errors in your content or in your caption, you can't just go in and edit it like you would with an Instagram post.
The best way to edit your caption will be to reupload your video with the correct caption. But don't worry — there are ways to do this without needing to reshoot your entire video.
How do you reupload a video and edit the caption?
The best (and easiest) way to edit a caption is to download your video and repost it with your edited caption. Unfortunately, once you've posted a video, you can't access the video editing tools built into the app, so if you find an error in your video you won't be able to edit it.
But if your video is just the way you want it and the caption is the only problem, there's a simple way to fix it.
tiktok pls let us edit our captions— j4mi3! (@P_X1E) March 19, 2021
Start by downloading your finished product. Select the three dots in the bottom right corner of your video. (If the video already has some shares, this will be replaced by the share button.) Select "Download" and wait for the video to download onto your phone.
If you pre-selected the option to save your video to your camera roll once it's posted, then you can skip this step. This also works best if your video doesn't have a lot of views, as you won't be able to transfer those to the new upload.
Then, click the plus button to create a new video and select the "Upload" option next to the record button. This will take you to your camera roll.
Then you can select your pre-saved TikTok. Click "Next" until you reach the caption portion of the upload. If you have any other edits you'd like to make to the content (adding stickers or closed captioning, for example), do this first.
Finally, write the caption as you'd intended and click post!
You'll have to delete your previous video if you don't want duplicates on your page, but this is the easiest way to change your caption without reshooting your whole video.