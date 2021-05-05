Logo
Addison Rae and her family
Source: Getty Images

Addison Rae Doesn't Have a Sister, but She Does Have Two Younger Brothers

May. 5 2021, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Although she's not yet a legal drinker, Addison Rae Easterling is already one of the most powerful influencers on the planet. Thanks to her enormous following on TikTok, she's managed to become a celebrity in her own right and a close friend of Kourtney Kardashian. Addison's fans know plenty about her TikTok persona, but many of them want to know more about her personal life, including whether she has any siblings. 

Does Addison Rae have any siblings?

Despite rumors flying around the internet that suggest that Addison has a sister, her only biological siblings are two younger brothers. Enzo and Lucas Lopez haven't had the same tremendous success that their sister has, they have established a social media presence in their own right. The two post to TikTok under the shared handle The Lopez Boys, and their videos typically feature them doing the latest trends and sometimes include the whole family. 

addison rae siblings
Source: Instagram
Because they're both so much younger than Addison, it's possible that Enzo and Lucas will become more prominent on social media in the future. Addison's father, Monty, also has his own TikTok account and has amassed more than 5 million followers on the platform. Monty typically posts about the family or shares clips of workouts he's doing. 

Addison's mom Sheri also jumped on the social media bandwagon, and now has more than 14 million followers on TikTok. Sheri used to be an engineer and photographer, but she quit both jobs after her daughter's TikToks began to explode. Addison's success has benefited her entire family, allowing them to gain followings of their own and participate in lucrative endorsement deals. 

Addison's TikTok world is a family affair.

Addison, Monty, and Sheri are all represented by WME, and you can tell that in spite of their recent success, they remain a tight-knit family. In addition to the videos they post together, Addison and Sheri have also started a podcast called Mama Knows Best. On the podcast, the two of them sit down for fairly awkward conversations between mother and daughter. 

Source: YouTube
The two also discuss their family, and Addison asks her mother for advice based on her mother's lived experiences. Although it reinforces the family's brand, it's also a fairly intimate look at Addison's relationship with her mother, and how her growing influence has changed the dynamics of their relationship. The two of them also discuss Addison's relationships and what it means to set boundaries with your parents. 

Sheri and Addison also answer plenty of fan questions and share stories about incidents from their lives. The podcast is just another example of the ways that Addison's family have supported her as she has risen to prominence. As the person with the second most followers on TikTok, Addison has proven that she was what it takes to maintain her influential status for years to come. 

Addison's siblings and the rest of her family prove that no celebrity really does it alone. She has a support network around her, one that's also been buoyed by her rise to prominence. 

