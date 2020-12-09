'He's All That' Cast: Find Out Who Will Star Alongside Addison in the '90s Reboot!

The '90s are back... and we're not just talking about the fashion. Television and film reboots from the decade have been making a comeback. So, we were not surprised to learn that the popular rom-com movie, She's All That , which starred then-teen heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr., was being rebooted.

But, while details surrounding the film have slowly been released, fans have been finding out who will star alongside popular teen Addison Rae Easterling in the film. Keep reading to find out more about the rom-com reboot, titled He's All That.

Addison Rae was cast in '90s rom-com reboot 'He's All That.'

Social media influencers are taking over Hollywood! Since finding global success on TikTok in 2019, Addison Rae has since partnered with numerous brands, launched her own makeup line called Item Beauty, became BFFs with Kourtney Kardashian, and now landed the starring role in the She's All That remake.

According to Variety, Addison will play the role of a popular high school influencer who attempts to transform a not-so-cool teen guy into prom king. Overall, it's taking the same premise as the 1999 film and making it current. Following the casting news, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to share her reaction to being cast in her acting debut.

"AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT," she posted on Instagram. "I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!!"

She continued, "I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!!" While some fans of the OG film may have their doubts about a social media star tackling the iconic reboot role, the writer of She's All That, R. Lee Fleming, is reportedly set to write the upcoming film.

