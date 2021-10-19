TikTok Users Are Committing an Array of Sins as Part of the Hellmaxxing Trend

The trends on challenges on TikTok have taken a turn toward the perverse in recent months, as school challenges and an array of other problematic trends highlight the deviant nature of a portion of TikTok's user base. The latest iteration of these trends is Hellmaxxing, which unfortunately has nothing to do with TJ Maxx. Here's what the trend is actually about.

What is Hellmaxxing on TikTok?

Hellmaxxing is a TikTok trend that involves committing serious sins and filming them. The idea is that these sins will guarantee that you spend an eternity in hell, and the trend usually involves participants doing something evil or shameful. Even as the trend picks up steam, many of its most alarming videos have been removed from TikTok altogether because they violate TikTok's guidelines in one way or another.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Hellmaxxing doesn't describe one specific act, though. Instead, it describes a whole mode of sinful activity that is currently being uploaded to TikTok. Parents are being warned about the Hellmaxxing trend. Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania have issued explicit warnings suggesting that the trend could cause a panic and lead to pandemonium in their community.

TikTok has banned "#Hellmaxxing" from the platform altogether. If you search for videos with that hashtag, you won't find any results. The trend has already amassed more than one million views on the platform, though, and is proving to be resilient in the face of TikTok's crackdown. TikTok has long had a policy of banning violent, adult, and illegal content. Users who post illicit content will be issued a warning, and then banned if they become repeat offenders.