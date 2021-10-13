"IH" Is TikTok's Newest Acronym, but Some Users Aren't Sure What It Means

"IH" Is TikTok's Newest Acronym, but Some Users Aren't Sure What It MeansBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 13 2021, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
Avid TikTok users would agree that the app and slang go together like peanut butter and jelly. Since its inception, TikTok has left no stone unturned when it comes to adopting new acronyms. From “SH” to “/HJ” and “/J,” the possibilities are endless for communication. And it turns out that another acronym has just been added to the mix: “IH.”
So, what exactly does “IH” mean on TikTok? Get comfortable as we break it down.
What does “IH” mean on TikTok?
Folks who are knowledgeable about acronyms on TikTok might think that this new slang has only one meaning. But there are actually a few ways you can apply "IH" to your everyday lingo and content on the app.
According to Urban Dictionary, the acronym "IH" has a few meanings. For starters, the most common definition of the acronym is “I’m high.” This can be used to tell others that you’re under the influence. Not to mention, this allows users to express themselves in as few characters as possible.
"IH" on TikTok can also be used as a substitute for the word “eh.” Per Urban Dictionary, "IH" can be used in place of "eh" when describing something good, but not great. For example, if someone asks you how you like your food and you're not particularly wild about it, say "IH" instead of "eh" to get the same effect.
Urban Dictionary also explains that "IH" can also be used as an unenthusiastic way of saying hello to someone. On social media and everyday texting, many of us would say hello by typing, “hi.” So, if you’re feeling lazy about typing "hi" (which shouldn’t be a factor, but I digress) you can simply type "IH" to deliver the same message. "IH," in this case, is a great way to assess a person’s tone. If someone types "IH" to you in a greeting, chances are they don’t want to talk.
Hashtag Hyena also shares that "IH" can also be used as an acronym for “in hindsight.” So, if you’re explaining that you understand something to someone after the fact, you can substitute "in hindsight" for "IH."
"IH" has already taken on a life of its own.
In true TikTok fashion, the hashtag #IH has already garnered 82.6 million views as of this writing. Many TikTok creators are sharing videos of their everyday lives, comedy sketches, food-tasting videos, and so much more with the hashtag.
TikToker @timmyminch has already received nearly 182,000 likes and a million views for his video showing off a black tractor in a rural area.
With that in mind, if you’re ready to boost your engagement and improve your communication skills on TikTok, using the acronym "IH" is the best place to start.