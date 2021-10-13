"IH" Is TikTok's Newest Acronym, but Some Users Aren't Sure What It Means

Avid TikTok users would agree that the app and slang go together like peanut butter and jelly. Since its inception, TikTok has left no stone unturned when it comes to adopting new acronyms. From “SH” to “/HJ” and “/J,” the possibilities are endless for communication. And it turns out that another acronym has just been added to the mix: “IH.”

So, what exactly does “IH” mean on TikTok? Get comfortable as we break it down.