/HJ and /J Just Mean "Half-Joking" and "Joking" in E-Speak

There are fewer things that'll make you feel older than using a new social media platform. While TikTok has been around long enough for people to establish some pretty successful e-careers for themselves and there are users of various age groups and cultural backgrounds using the application, the "face" of TikTok undeniably skews young.

This helps to breed a specific online culture endemic to the application itself, which includes new slang, like "/HJ." But what does it mean?