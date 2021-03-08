Some People on TikTok Are Using "S/O/C" to Boost Their Accounts

When it comes down to it, TikTok is supposed to be for teenagers and adults of all ages. And, most of the time, you'll be able to find the kinds of videos that speak to you and become your thing while scrolling through the countless uploads. But there seems to be an ongoing education needed to understand what different terms mean when it comes to the app.

For example, you might find that lots of users comment on videos with things like, "It's the [blank] for me," which means you're pointing out something in the video that stands out to you. Or there might be a reference to someone being a "main character," which means the person in question is essentially the center of attention and giving off that sort of energy.

There are also emojis that TikTok users have adopted to mean something specific within the app. If you see a clown face emoji, for example, then the person who commented that is calling out the video as being fake or calling out the person in the video as a liar. And the brain emoji is typically used on the app to symbolize oral sex.

Do you feel old yet?