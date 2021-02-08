The Brain Emoji on TikTok Means Exactly What Your Dirty Mind Thinks It Does

It takes a lot to be a TikTok expert these days. You might think you've got it all figured out and your knowledge of the lingo is enough to rival that of your teenage kid's, but just when you've developed a true understanding of the app, the users throw you a curveball with yet another phrase or emoji to decipher .

It's OK — we all need some pointers every now and then for such an ever-changing platform. TikTok isn't Facebook, where not much has changed over time.

Now, TikTok users are trying to figure out what the brain emoji means because, in the world of this particular social media platform, an emoji often has a different meaning than what you might immediately think.