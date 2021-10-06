Adele Became One of the Most Famous Singers on the Planet at 19

Since arriving in the music scene in 2008, Adele has been on the rise. The British singer has one of the most iconic careers of the century with a roster of successful singles such as "Hello," "Set Fire to the Rain," and James Bond's Skyfall title track, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The 33-year-old native Londoner recently spent five years away from the studio, but a tease of her upcoming single, "Easy on Me," promises her return is imminent.

Before we spend our entire week listening to the new track, let's take a look at the pop star's career. For starters, how did Adele become famous?