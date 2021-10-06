Adele Became One of the Most Famous Singers on the Planet at 19

Adele Became One of the Most Famous Singers on the Planet at 19By Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 6 2021, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Since arriving in the music scene in 2008, Adele has been on the rise. The British singer has one of the most iconic careers of the century with a roster of successful singles such as "Hello," "Set Fire to the Rain," and James Bond's Skyfall title track, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
The 33-year-old native Londoner recently spent five years away from the studio, but a tease of her upcoming single, "Easy on Me," promises her return is imminent.
Before we spend our entire week listening to the new track, let's take a look at the pop star's career. For starters, how did Adele become famous?
How did Adele get famous?
At 14 years old, Adele left public school to attend The BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, where stars Amy Winehouse and FKA Twigs also began their careers. While at the institution, Adele let her musical talents shine.
According to Biography, Adele recorded and published a three-track demo for a class project, which arrived on her MySpace page soon after.
The demo spread on the platform and caught the attention of the London's XL Recordings record label. At the end of 2006, 17-year-old Adele signed with XL Recordings and began her career.
In 2008, just two years later, Adele released her debut studio album, "19," which included hits such as "Cold Shoulder" and "Hometown Glory," the first song she ever penned (at only 16!).
The album earned acclaim overseas, winning her the Brit Award for Critic's Choice. Once Adele signed a deal with Columbia to represent her in the United States, both she and the album soared to new levels of fame. Adele's musical stylings and lyrics in "19" resonated with both British and U.S. audiences, cementing her as a powerful newcomer in the industry.
After the release of "19," Adele achieved even more fame.
In 2011, Adele released her highly anticipated second album, "21," once again titled for the age she was at the time she assembled the record.
"21" received global praise, with Simon Harper of Clash writing, "'21’ introduces the realities of adult life, where grown-up responsibilities collide with heartache, and emotional scars run deep."
"21" earned Adele several accolades, taking home two BRIT Awards (one of which was British Album of the Year), and six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Later in 2012, Adele made waves as she co-wrote and recorded "Skyfall," the official theme of the James Bond film of the same name. The track went on to win numerous awards, including a Grammy and an Oscar.
Adele released her third studio album, "25," in 2016, and it featured the heartbreak ballad "Hello." Capital FM reports that the "Hello" "became the fastest video to reach one billion views on YouTube, and it only took 88 days."
Is Adele coming back in 2021?
It appears that after a five-year hiatus, Adele is ready to return. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Adele shared a clip to Twitter of the music video for her upcoming single, "Easy on Me." It's safe to say her fans went into a frenzy, and can't wait for her next release.