Adele Credits Her Weight Loss Transformation to Reformer Pilates

Adele has always been a gorgeous human being inside and out, regardless of how she looks, what she weighs, or what anyone else thinks. At Drake's 33rd birthday party in October of 2019, photos started surfacing of Adele wearing a gorgeous form-fitting gown. It became evident her figure had undergone a major transformation.

In the months since then, the "Someone Like You" singer has sporadically posted photos of her new post-divorce look. She's also poked fun at herself and said that she turned her tears to sweat. So, how did Adele lose weight? Here is everything we know about the "Rolling in the Deep" singer's change.

Source: Instagram

How did Adele lose weight? On May 6, 2020, Adele rang in her 32nd birthday by posting a photo of her in a black minidress in front of her home. While she was celebrated for her caption, which thanked those on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic, many also flooded the comments section with words of support for her new look.

It's been reported that the singer has lost around 100 pounds and that her recent transformation was due, in large part, to the Sirtfood diet. The food plan was recommended to her by celebrity trainer Pete Geracimo.

The diet, according to Cheat Sheet, mandates its followers to opt for more whole foods that contain a lower fat and calorie content. It also promotes eating more protein, fruit, and plant-based foods like kale and buckwheat. Dark chocolate, green tea, and blueberries are also listed as sirtuin-rich.

Source: Getty

When starting the diet, followers are reportedly only allowed 1000 calories, and that eventually increases to 1500 calories over time. Supposedly, it's a daunting diet to follow, but it suppresses followers' appetites in the long run. It's important to note that Adele herself has not confirmed how much weight she has lost, or how exactly she did so.

What is Adele's workout plan? In addition to her potential Sirtfood diet, the singer has reportedly been working out more with a personal trainer. A source told that the "Rumor Has It" singer has found something that works for her.

Adele credits her weight transformation to the fact that she's taken up a new activity called "reformer pilates" with popular film actress, Ayda Field. According to Daily Mail, the workout is reportedly pretty intense, and helps with posture, balance, and burning fat. It is also apparently quite popular among other Hollywood celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz. Maybe it's something all of us should start doing. Who knows?

While many are attributing Adele's new look to a "revenge body" resulting from her divorce from Simon Konecki, a source told Us Weekly that she decided to change her habits for her 7-year-old son, Angelo. "She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son. She's more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss," the source said.