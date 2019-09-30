Are Adele and Beyoncé Finally Doing a Duet? Don't Get Your Hopes Up Just Yet

The internet was wild with excitement after news got out about Adele and Beyoncé apparently doing a duet together. It's the collaboration that countless fans have been begging for since, well, forever. So when one artist came forward and claimed that these vocal powerhouses would actually come together for a record on his band's next album, a few fans couldn't help but wonder if this news was too good to be true.

Will Adele and Beyoncé share a duet? One Republic's Ryan Tedder had fans convinced when he claimed this in a recent interview. After the reporter mentioned that he wouldn't pressure Ryan to spill any secrets about their upcoming album, Human, Ryan announced: "We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge."

To be honest, that collaboration sounds like a dream. Fans started buzzing and news outlets immediately jumped on the story, but before this "news" could fully sink in, word got out that Ryan was only kidding. One source confirmed that he was only joking. And on Instagram story, he explained that he was "utilizing ‘sarcasm,’ ‘kidding’ and a ‘joke’ simultaneously" during his interview. So disappointing...

But didn't Adele turn down an offer to work with Beyoncé in the past? Well, that was just a rumor. Someone made up the story that Adele turned down Beyoncé's offer to do a duet with her for the "25" album, but no such thing happened. Or would ever happen, according to Adele. She explained: “Just to clear up, I would never be so disrespectful. I would never disrespect her like that. I’m such a fan, oh my God!"

In another interview, when asked about the rumor, she commented: "Whoever started that rumor must have been having a laugh because anyone who knows me knows that my main priority in life outside of my child is Beyoncé."

Why fans are dying to see this duet happen. Aside from the fact that they both sound like angels when they sing, it's worth noting that their friendship and support for each other is simply adorable. In fact, when Adele met Beyoncé for the first time, she was so nervous that he had an anxiety attack.

In an interview from 2011, she said: "I was about to meet Beyoncé and I had a full-blown anxiety attack. Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, 'You're amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I'm listening to God.' Can you believe she said that?"

Since then, the British singer has never been shy about her devotion and loyalty to Queen Bey. In one Instagram post from 2016, she shared a photo of herself kneeling next to a Beyonce poster. The caption said: "Beyonce is the most inspiring person I've ever had the pleasure of worshipping. Her talent, beauty, grace and work ethic are all in a league of their own. I appreciate you so much! Thank God for Beyoncé X."

It was just one of several times when the singer declared her love for the music icon. In the past, she has dedicated several more posts to Beyonce, referred to the singer as "Jesus Christ," and even took the opportunity to bow to her after winning the Grammy for Album of the Year, calling her the “artist of her life.”

But of course, Adele isn't the only one who's been doing all the gushing. Beyonce made it pretty clear that she loves and admires Adele just as much. She once said: "The most beautiful thing about Adele is that she has her priorities straight. She is a gracious woman and the most humble human being I've ever met." The R&B singer also mentioned that Adele is "easy to talk to" and that her "comebacks are legendary."