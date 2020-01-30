A Timeline of Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian's Friendship... or Whatever They Are

Kim and Beyoncé have run in similar circles for years, but are they friends? The answer is unclear.

Per Cheat Sheet, there were always rumors of them butting heads — although their husbands were friends, they came from different upbringings, and never saw eye-to-eye. There were also rumors of their "friendship" being one-sided, as Kim made non-reciprocated efforts to reach out to Queen Bey. BET even noted that Kim was constantly trying to impress and even copy Queen Bey and her magical ways.