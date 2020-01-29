We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Popeyes' Uniforms and Beyonce's New Clothing Line Look Exactly the Same

Fellow members of the Beyhive like myself were eagerly waiting for Queen Bey to release her new Ivy Park for Adidas Line for quite a few months but the line sold out within a few hours online and in-stores. But when the Twitterverse began noticing that several pieces from the line closely resembled Popeyes' uniforms, the fried chicken company had a rather genius idea.

Since many have noted that Popeyes' uniforms and Beyonce's new clothing line look nearly identical, the fast food brand decided to sell a limited number of their uniforms to Beyhive members and fried chicken fans alike. So if you're looking to dress like your favorite chain's employees, here's everything you need to know about purchasing merch.