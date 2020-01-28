We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Food
hero-slider_1-1580232472547.png
Source: Courtesy of McDonald's

McDonald's Chicken Sandwiches Are Now on the Breakfast Menu — and Fans Are Lovin' It

By

Fast food fanatics can finally exhale a sigh of relief — at long last — because the Popeyes' vs. Chick-Fil-A war is officially over. That's right — McDonald's has officially added two chicken sandwiches to the breakfast menu, meaning you'll no longer have to wait until noon to get your fix. And as per usual, reactions from the Twitterverse are somewhat mixed.

Seriously — if you weren't quite ready to try the new breakfast sammies when they went through testing earlier last year, there's no doubt in my mind these Twitter reactions to McDonald's new chicken sandwiches will convince you otherwise. 

Now you can order these sandwiches at the crack of dawn: