adele-transformation-1581455114821.jpg
Source: Getty

Singer-Songwriter Adele's Amazing Transformation Through the Years

By

No last name is needed with this artist.

Adele is one of the biggest recording artists in the world. Bolstering international success, her soulful voice and catchy songs have transcended and inspired generations. Though before finding fame, the powerhouse singer-songwriter was a young girl in Tottenham, England, who was just passionate about music. 

So, who was the Grammy-award winning singer's inspiration to break into the music industry? 

Back in 2010, Adele cited P!nk as one of her idols after she saw her perform live at Brixton Academy when she was just 13.

“I had never heard, being in the room, someone sing like that live. I remember sort of feeling like I was in a wind tunnel, her voice just hitting me. It was incredible," the 31-year-old told Spinner magazine in 2010. 