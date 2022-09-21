We'll Forever Be Famous YouTuber Trisha Paytas's Little Baby Fishies

In the tiniest of nutshells, the Trisha Paytas (who uses they/them pronouns) is a famous YouTuber, having started their channel blndsundoll4mj (blonde sun doll for Michael Jackson) back in 2007. Today, that channel — which they originally started to honor their idol, director Quentin Tarantino — has 4.99 million subscribers, and their side channel — now called the Paytas-Hacmon Family Channel — has 1.43 million subscribers.

They also started an ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) channel a few years back, which now boasts 310,000 subscribers.