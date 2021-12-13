After months of hearing about it online, the big day has finally come. YouTuber Trisha Paytas (who uses they/them pronouns) has gotten married. Although the plans have publicly been in the works, there has been so much drama leading up to the day that it seemed like it might not even happen. \n\nBut who did Trisha Paytas marry? If you've been keeping up with them on YouTube, you'd have seen their new beau's face and heard his name before. Keep reading for details on the drama surrounding their wedding and each of their families.Who did Trisha Paytas marry?On Dec. 11, 2021, Trisha married Moses Hacmon. According to Tea Spill, the two tied the knot in a ceremony held at the Four Seasons in West Lake Village. The small ceremony appeared to have a handful of guests. Trisha took their fans behind the scenes of their wedding in a video titled "WE'RE MARRIED!"According to Insider, Trisha and Moses met on a dating show on the H3 Podcast in Feb. 2020 hosted by Moses's sister Hila and his brother-in-law Ethan Klein. Their blossoming relationship was supposed to be content for the show, but after quarantine lockdowns, the dating show was postponed, and the relationship between the two began to grow organically.Not too much is known about Moses or his life before he met Trisha, since his social media presence grew a lot after they got together. In his Instagram bio, he calls himself an artist and has an ASMR YouTube channel. He also owns the YouTube page Channel Water, which is basically all about his love of H2O.Why didn't Hila attend Moses' and Trisha's wedding?It would have definitely made sense for Moses to invite Hila to his wedding, her being Moses's sister and the couple having met on Hila and Ethan's podcast. However, because of ongoing and highly public drama, Trisha uninvited Hila and Ethan from the wedding. After the Frenemies podcast ended, Trisha's relationship with Hila, Ethan, and other members of their family also deteriorated.Even though Frenemies was a well-loved podcast that brought in millions of views each episode, Trisha was known for walking out when their emotions ran high. In June 2021, Trisha left the show for the final time after they got into an argument with Ethan about how money from the show was spent. Trisha also said they wanted to be more involved in the production of the podcast, but Ethan said that Trisha wouldn't follow through with ideas and didn't understand how manage a show.Over time, drama spilled over onto Twitter. Trisha and Ethan both made videos about their side of the story. Over time, fans began losing hope that Trisha would be coming back for the podcast, and eventually, they announced that they wouldn't be returning to the show. Unfortunately, Moses has been very quiet about the drama between Trisha and Ethan but has always seemingly had Trisha's side.