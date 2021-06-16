Trisha Paytas's Sister Kalli Speaks Out Amid Ethan Klein Drama

The drama continues ...

In early June, Trisha Paytas, who uses they/them pronouns, announced that they will be stepping away from the popular Frenemies podcast that the YouTube personality co-hosted alongside Ethan Klein.

"I had a lot of anxiety yesterday and a lot of anxiety this morning," the controversial creator said. "I slept on it, and even before sleeping on it I had this feeling in my heart that I need to step away from Frenemies and it's really with a heavy heart that I say that."