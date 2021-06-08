Trisha Paytas Says They Are Quitting 'Frenemies' — Is the Podcast Series Over for Good?

Trisha — who identifies as nonbinary and uses "they"/"them" pronouns — made the announcement on the same day that "Talking About Gabbie Hanna," a particularly heated episode of the Frenemies podcast, was uploaded to YouTube. So, what's going on? Is Frenemies going to get canceled?

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Trisha Paytas announced that they will no longer appear on the Frenemies , the hit podcast they have co-hosted with fellow YouTube sensation Ethan Klein since the fall of 2020.

Trisha announced that they were leaving 'Frenemies' only recently.

Trisha took to YouTube to share an unexpected update with their followers on June 8, 2021, shortly after the hotly debated Frenemies episode was taped. "I had a lot of anxiety yesterday and a lot of anxiety this morning," Trisha explained. "I slept on it, and even before sleeping on it I had this feeling in my heart that I need to step away from Frenemies and it's really with a heavy heart that I say that."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

"A lot of people were upset by my little episode yesterday and I usually wake up the next morning feeling regret for the way I acted," Trisha added. "Last night I talked to Ethan and he was saying that [the H3H3 production] crew was really upset with me [...] Even before all that, before the crew thing, before the episode went up, there was a lot of things I didn't feel right about."

Trisha and Ethan had an explosive fight during the shooting of the latest episode of Frenemies. Things started to spiral out of control just as Trisha finished sharing their series of observations about Brokeback Mountain, a 2005 romance drama about two cowboys who fall in love, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. "You're so not good about this," Trisha confronted Ethan after spotting that he got too distracted by the pizza they ordered to listen to their remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

In a moment of anger, Trisha told Ethan that Frenemies wasn't up to the highest standards. "A lazy podcast? You don't do anything for it. You just show up. We do all the work," Ethan said. It was at this point that the conversation turned into a fight, with Trisha and Ethan listing the production-related issues they were struggling to see eye to eye on. Later on in the argument, Trisha brought up Ethan and his wife, Hila's pregnancy announcement — which is when all hell broke loose.

Article continues below advertisement

Trisha, who also said that Ethan recycles topics between this podcast and other H3H3 podcasts, said: "I'm happy to talk about [the pregnancy], I'm happy for you guys, but to say we don't recycle things, it's like, you know, you do, and it's fine," Trisha said. "But don't make it the same title, 'cause it's not an announcement when we're talking about your pregnancy."

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement