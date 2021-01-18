Jeffree Star's Hairstylist, Hair by Jay, Made Fun of Trisha Paytas on an Instagram Live

Most recently, it seems Trisha's former friendship with makeup guru Jeffree Star is officially over after she posted a video claiming he and his hairstylist, Hair by Jay , openly mocked her on a vacation they took together, starting some intense drama. What exactly did Hair by Jay say?

Longtime YouTuber and online creator Trisha Paytas is no stranger to controversy. In her long career on the internet, she's found herself wrapped up in public feuds with many of the internet's popular figures.

Trisha created a video calling out Jeffree Star and Hair by Jay's behavior.

In a tearful video posted to her channel on Jan. 15, Trisha aired her personal grudges with the controversial makeup mogul and shared clips from his hair stylist's Instagram Live, in which he openly criticizes Trisha's appearance and weight. In the clips from the live Trisha shared, the stylist called Trisha a "stupid walrus looking a-s full of warts b---h," among other insults.

There were multiple clips Trisha shared, that appeared to be from the same livestream, in which the stylist, who has served clients like Chrissy Teigen, Salice Rose, and Kendall Jenner, continues to insult Trisha over an issue with payment for a wig during a trip to Las Vegas she took with Jeffree and Jay more than a year ago. “[Jeffree] brought me on a trip to s--t on me, and I can’t have a say because he paid for it,” she cried in the video.

In response to the video, Jeffree said on Twitter that he had reached out to Trisha following the trip to apologize over text, though she never responded. "I respected it and what happened is between us," he tweeted. "Don't drag me into new drama.. Not interested." Jeffree also claims to have cut ties with Jay, writing in a tweet on Jan. 17, "Goooood morning to everyone except the guy that used to do my hair."

Jay also responded to the backlash in an Instagram Live, where he claims he had thought he was on good terms with Trisha. "I knew it was going to blow out of proportion ... that it was going to be taken and screen recorded and reposted," Jay said on the live, according to Exclusive Hollywood. "I just didn't think it was going to be recorded and taken to this magnitude. ... I reacted to a situation the best way that I know how to react to it. Am I saying it's the right way? No.