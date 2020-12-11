Is YouTube Comedian Ethan Klein Married?

The couple has an estimated net worth of around $20 million, and they purchased a $9 million home in Bel Air in 2019.

Few YouTube couples are able to successfully balance their professional and personal lives, but Ethan Klein and Hila Klein are the exception. The duo have founded a production company and a line of merchandise together, since starting their relationship in 2007.

Keep reading to find out more about Hila's background, and to learn who her brother is.

Hila isn't just married to a YouTube sensation; her brother has been in a relationship with one the platform's most infamous vloggers .

Who is Hila Klein?

The 35-year-old has been married to Hila Klein since October of 2012. Hila was born in Israel, and she is of Libyan and Turkish descent. She served in the Israel Defense Forces, as is required of any unmarried citizen over the age of 18. During her time in the military, in 2007, Hila met Ethan. He had been on a Birthright trip at the time, and he was visiting the Holocaust Yad Vashem Museum in Jerusalem when he first encountered his future wife.

They began dating shortly thereafter, and they founded h3h3Productions together before they tied the knot. h3h3Productions is behind a YouTube channel and several podcasts. The content from h3h3Productions centers around comedy, satire, and sketches. The two do have a reputation for going after other influencers, internet trends, and drama in the vlogging community.

Their separate podcast platform has more than 2.21 million subscribers. Fellow YouTube personalities like James Charles and Trisha Paytas have gone on the show to spill tea and feud with other influencers. When they first began their internet ventures, the two were living in Israel together. They moved to the United States in 2015 (Ethan is originally from California).

