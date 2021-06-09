Does Trisha Paytas Really Need More Money? Their Net Worth, Explained

Like many celebrities and content makers, Trisha has also gained fame on TikTok, although it is their most recent career endeavor that is causing the latest round of drama. In September 2020, Trisha joined the Frenemies podcast with long-time friend-enemy Ethan Klein. Trisha was a co-host on the show until June 2021, when they announced they were leaving .

In a Twitter firestorm that ignited following a heated debate on the episode of their podcast titled "Talking About Gabbie Hanna," Trisha insisted they were stepping away from the podcast. It was revealed through a series of screenshots of texts that arguments about who did more work for the podcast and debates about money were involved, suggesting a dispute about production costs and revenue earnings .

Both Trisha and Ethan have released numerous statements about how the end of the podcast happened, with Trisha making several YouTube videos about the situation (including one apology) and Ethan writing then deleting tweets regarding his feelings about their outburst. Trisha then followed up with several Twitter apologies for the way they acted.

Could the podcast return one day? Maybe, but for now, it might be better to allow both parties to go their separate ways until the dust settles.