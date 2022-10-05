TikToker Pours Vodka Into Brita Water Filter to Remove the Bad Taste — Here's What Happened
On today’s episode of “things I can’t believe I didn’t think of first,” we meet TikTok creator @han.walls who tries to get rid of the awful taste of alcohol when consumed straight. Her method is surprisingly easy and involves using a popular kitchen item that you may even have. Are you ready for a little experimenting?
In a mixed drink or with a chaser, vodka is tolerable. But by itself, it's kind of sickening to drink. Luckily, TikTok creator @han.walls has an idea on how to remove the liquor's bad taste.
In her video, she shows us her fancy and very high-tech alcohol taste removal tool. "This is a Brita water filter,” she says, as she presents a translucent pitcher with a turquoise lid to the camera.
She continues, “that is vodka," as she pulls out a handle of Tito's,
"Now a little birdie told me that if I combine these two, it’s a dangerous game," she says, explaining that the Brita water filter supposedly takes away the bad taste of alcohol.
But just to make sure this is all true, she decides to test it out for herself.
She proceeds to pour some vodka into a cup, which she then pours into the Brita pitcher for all of the filtering magic to occur. When all the vodka has been purified, she pours it back into the cup and does a smell test.
“Shut the—,” she says as takes a sniff of the cup. She proceeds to take a whiff of Tito's bottle just to remind her how awful vodka smells. Consider this her control group in this very important science experience.
Finally, she's ready to take a sip. She quickly downs her cup and appears stunned. “I’m screwed,” she says as she ends the video.
(We're led to believe it worked; however, she doesn't actually say those words.).
In the comment section, folks seemed excited about this hack. One user wrote, "Brita water sales rn," followed by the chart with upward trends emoji.
Others chimed in with some fun suggestions.
But one skeptic had her doubts. She referenced a past TikTok trend in which folks mixed sparkling water with balsamic vinegar to make a healthy cola, which apparently didn't live up to the hype for her.
Did it work?
In a follow-up video, @han.walls finally gives us a verdict in words. "It tasted like water [but] still had a little bit of Tito's taste," she said into the camera, adding that it was nowhere near as strong as when she smelled it from the bottle.
In other words, it's worth a try, but don't expect to your Brita water filter to transform your alcohol into a bottle of Aquafina. In the long run, that's probably a good thing for our livers.