'3rd World' Is Popping Up All Over TikTok, but What Does the Term Mean?

As it turns out, 3rd World isn't just a phrase on TikTok, it's also a challenge. The challenge involves recording a video set to the song, and passing the phone between people as you record it. Each time Lil Blood says "3rd World," you're supposed to pass the phone. The challenge is designed to be silly and fun, and has little to do with what the term usually means.

It's possible, and perhaps even likely, though, that Lil Blood was using the term in the way it's often used. Many of the people on TikTok who are taking part in the challenge may not be aware of why he's using the term. For most of them, it seems that the song is really just an excuse to goof off and film a pretty frivolous video with their friends.