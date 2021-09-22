The "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" Song Is Going Viral on TikTok

The "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" Song Is Going Viral on TikTokBy Leila Kozma
Sep. 22 2021, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
As far as social media platforms go, TikTok has helped launch the career of a number of producers, musicians, and aspiring dancers. The go-to app for dancing aficionados, TikTok has become increasingly popular since its initial launch in September 2016.
Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are just some of the artists who reached new levels of fame thanks to the app. So, is the creator of the "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" song about to join the ranks of the many celebrities born on TikTok?
Here's what you should know about the "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" song.
The "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" song started to make the rounds in September 2021. In a rare gesture of meta-textuality, the lyrics seem to feature a prediction about the app's destiny: helping dancers earn even more popularity on TikTok.
But "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" wasn't written by an emerging artist. So, who is the genius behind the "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" song?
TikTok is home to indie creatives like Haley Sharpe, the talented choreographer behind the "Say So" dance, and Jalaiah Harmon, creator of the "Renegade." But the app can also expose users to the work of more established creators, helping mainstream artists become even more successful than they already are.
That applies to the creator of the "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" song, who is about to get a lot more hits on his recently released sixth studio album, "Certified Lover Boy."
"I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" is performed by Drake, Giveon, and Lil Durk. It was written by Drake (credited as A. Graham), 40 (credited as N. Shebib), Simon Gebrelul, and others.
The producers include Leon Thomas and Eli Brown, and the song was uploaded to TikTok by Caramel Express.
In the song, which is actually titled "In the Bible," the singer conveys the disappointment of a man who cared too much about a woman.
"Trenches b---h, I got her a salon, Gucci and Pucci, it's deep in her budget," is one standout line. "She only play me in the whip, India Royale cosmetic, I'm just promotin' my b---h."
Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" was released on Sept. 3, 2021.
"Certified Lover Boy" dropped several months after its slated release date. Drake teased the arrival of the new studio album in October 2020, promising fans it would hit the shelves by January 2021.
The feverishly anticipated LP finally arrived on Sept. 3, 2021, and fans have been listening to songs like "Champagne Poetry," "IMY2" (featuring Kid Cudi), and "Knife Talk" on repeat ever since.
Of course, Drake took the release of his new album as an opportunity to revisit his long-standing beef with "Donda" creator, Kanye West. Some fans claim that Drake described Kanye as "burnt out" or as a "burnout" (opinions vary) on Trippie Redd's hit, "Betrayal."