The "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" Song Is Going Viral on TikTok

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are just some of the artists who reached new levels of fame thanks to the app. So, is the creator of the " I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It " song about to join the ranks of the many celebrities born on TikTok?

As far as social media platforms go, TikTok has helped launch the career of a number of producers, musicians, and aspiring dancers. The go-to app for dancing aficionados, TikTok has become increasingly popular since its initial launch in September 2016.

Here's what you should know about the "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" song.

The "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" song started to make the rounds in September 2021. In a rare gesture of meta-textuality, the lyrics seem to feature a prediction about the app's destiny: helping dancers earn even more popularity on TikTok. But "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" wasn't written by an emerging artist. So, who is the genius behind the "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" song?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok is home to indie creatives like Haley Sharpe, the talented choreographer behind the "Say So" dance, and Jalaiah Harmon, creator of the "Renegade." But the app can also expose users to the work of more established creators, helping mainstream artists become even more successful than they already are.

That applies to the creator of the "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" song, who is about to get a lot more hits on his recently released sixth studio album, "Certified Lover Boy." "I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It" is performed by Drake, Giveon, and Lil Durk. It was written by Drake (credited as A. Graham), 40 (credited as N. Shebib), Simon Gebrelul, and others.

Article continues below advertisement

The producers include Leon Thomas and Eli Brown, and the song was uploaded to TikTok by Caramel Express.

@layzchipz ive been so happy this whole weekend bc dance is my whole life lmaooo ily guys ♬ original sound - Caramel Express Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement