A New TikTok Trend Puts Doja Cat's Latest Album, "Planet Her," Into the Spotlight

Hashtags like #planether2021 have already attracted 6.8 million views and counting. What's the latest trend about? Does it involve more complicated dance moves like the "Say So" trend?

Released on June 25, 2021, "Planet Her" is an exploration of the divine feminine. It features a handful of hit tracks, including "Need to Know" and "Woman," which are already going viral thanks in part to the "Planet Her" TikTok Trend.

The "Planet Her" Trend invites TikTok users to experiment with their aesthetic.

Unlike "Say So," which took over TikTok when a young creator named Haley Sharpe created the coinciding dance in December 2019, the "Planet Her" Trend does not require hours' worth of practice. Drawing on an Afrofuturism-inspired aesthetic, the trend encourages TikTok users to try different Color Customizer filters and create short clips showing what they would look like with flamingo pink, spring green, or dark purple-hued skin.

Equally popular among established creators and everyday people, the "Planet Her" Trend has already attracted stars like Aviona Marie (@marieluvv) and OfficialShaley (@officialshaley), as well as the likes of Resa Beauty (@resabeauty1). Much like the G6 Filter Challenge or the Beer Poster TikTok Trend, it likely attained popularity because of the extraordinary aesthetic it champions.

Take the short clip Aviona (@marieluvv) posted in the last week of July 2021. In the TikTok video, Aviona tries a wide array of different filters while casually lip-syncing to Doja Cat's "Need to Know." For her take on the fast-growing trend, Aviona experimented with blue, purple, red, yellow, green, and turquoise-colored filters created with the Color Customizer feature on the app.

A TikTok influencer named OfficialShaley opted for a similar approach, using the "Planet Her" Trend as an opportunity to test out different filters. Blue, red, purple, green, and pink were the filters she used for the challenge.

Most TikTok clips posted as part of the "Planet Her" Trend use audio created by xxtristanxo (@xxtristanxo). A TikToker specializing in music, @xxtristanxo has uploaded outtakes from songs like "enough for you" by Olivia Rodrigo, or "Need to Know" and "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat.

Other TikTokers like Emmi (@nightmothrr) or Tea Goblin (@theofficialteagoblin) ventured even further, treating the "Planet Her" Trend as an opportunity to showcase their distinct sense of style. Take Emmi (@nightmothrr), who shot her contribution to the "Planet Her" Trend while wearing her trademark makeup look complete with a goth-inspired eyeshadow look, razor-thin brows, and a statement black lipstick.

Tea Goblin (@theofficialteagoblin) opted for a similar strategy, proudly showcasing her unique, goblin-inspired look featuring a bald undercut, a three-tone, light pink, purple, and neon blue hair dye, and matching eyebrows and makeup.

