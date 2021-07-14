Are Doja Cat and Lil Dicky a Thing? After Her Season 2 Appearance on 'Dave,' Fans Think So

There is no indication that Doja Cat and Lil Dicky are or have ever been romantically linked, but the trailer for Episode 6 of Dave teases the potential of their on-screen coupledom. In previous episodes, Dave was in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Ally, but the couple ultimately part ways due to the rapper’s inability to prioritize their relationship.

Now that Dave is single, he’s ready to dip his toe back into the dating pool. And what better way to begin a modern-day love story than on the internet? In the midst of his online quest for love, Dave meets Doja Cat and is immediately smitten, even telling his parents about their budding relationship.

Fans will have to tune in on Wednesday, July 14 to find out what happens between the could-be couple. Although we’re guessing their fictional love affair won’t last long, fans predict that Doja will make more than one appearance in Season 2.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Why does it look like Doja Cat is actually going to star in this season of Dave? Like not just a cameo, but she’s actually appearing in more than one episode.”

In real life, Doja has previously dated Pennslyvania-born indie-pop artist Johnny Utah, but the couple broke up in February of 2020. Despite rumors, Doja has confirmed that she is not dating anyone exclusively. But is Lil Dicky single, too?