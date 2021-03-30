Lil Dicky Talks 'Dave' Season 2, Overcoming Insecurities, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Lil Dicky gave us some news that plenty of fans were likely hoping to hear: He's almost done with Dave Season 2! "I wrap Season 2 on Tuesday [March 30, 2021]," he told Distractify, expressing his excitement to finally finish working on the upcoming season after all the difficulties due to COVID-19.

Although Lil Dicky couldn't provide us with a concrete date of when Season 2 will be released, fans should be hopeful that new episodes of the hit comedy will drop later this year.

Aside from simply just working on Dave, Lil Dicky is also the co-creator and head writer of the series. But, his favorite part of the entire process is editing.

"Even if you have the perfect script, you’re thinking like, 'Could this scene have another joke in it that’s funny?' You could always come up with another idea. With editing, you have what you have. You are locked with your footage. There’s a liberation to not being able to get more things. It’s about problem-solving," he said, explaining how he nitpicks the edits on Dave.