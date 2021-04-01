Dave Burd Isn't Done With Being Lil Dicky Just Yet (EXCLUSIVE)By Chris Barilla
Apr. 1 2021, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
After all of his recent successes, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) isn't showing any signs of letting up in the near future. With multiple creative projects underway at the same time, the rapper-turned-television-phenom is keeping all of his options on the table.
"My No. 1 priority when I wrap Season 2 [of Dave] ... is getting back to my album," Dave exclusively told Distractify during a chat about what's to come next in his career.
So, when is the Billboard Music Award-nominated rapper planning to actually put out this new album? Here's what he let us know about his creative process.
When is Lil Dicky's new album coming out? He has "an incredible base of music."
Dave wanted to make one thing clear to fans who are worried that he has given up on Lil Dicky. "First off, just know that I’m in no way not continuing my career as a rapper. I don’t want people to think that I’m just acting and writing," he explained.
He says this is simply how his creative mind works, "It’s crazy that it’s taking me this long, but for whatever reason it is. I certainly have an incredible base of music, I could put out an album by now, you know what I mean? I feel like I’m three songs away from putting out the album that I want to. There are just a few things that I want to achieve, a few different styles that I haven’t really gotten down perfectly yet."
The star attributes the slowdown to his inability to multitask, "I have trouble multitasking and being like, 'I’m on-set now, then I’m gonna come home and do music,' like I kinda need to shift my brain. So, my brain will be shifted very soon and then I’ll get back to it."
Despite being unsure of a concrete release date for his next album, Dave seems determined to make it happen sooner rather than later. "I don’t know when I’ll figure it out, but I’m working as hard as I can and it will come sooner than later."
Music isn't the only focus on his mind right now, either. Besides Dave, he told Distractify that he is secretly working on a new movie as well! "I’m working on a movie right now. I can’t really speak much about it but definitely yeah," he mentioned, adding, "By the time I’m 45 I’m not sure people will want to hear rap out of me. Who knows? I won’t rule it out, but, I do know that I’ve always wanted to be a comedian."
Dave might not be putting out music right now, but his name is still a part of the conversation.
Remarkably, in the nearly six years since Lil Dicky dropped an album, his name hasn't escaped the conversation. Case in point: Playboi Carti's Christmas 2020 album "Whole Lotta Red." In "Punk Monk," Carti says, "They tried to turn me into a white boy but I’m not Lil Dicky." This name-drop was something that may seem like a diss but is actually one that Dave took with enthusiasm.
He said he felt "sheer happiness" upon hearing the track. "I was like, 'Oh my god, Playboi Carti knows who I am?' I was one of the guys listening to that album at 12:01, waiting for that album. So I was listening to it and everyone texted me and was like, 'Oh my god, he said your name!' I was like, 'What? Playboi Carti said my name?' It made me happy, I don’t fully know what he meant by it but I don’t feel insulted at all."
It's only a matter of time before Dave returns with his next album. From his description of the already completed songs, what's to come seems poised to be another hit.