Dave Burd Isn't Done With Being Lil Dicky Just Yet (EXCLUSIVE)

After all of his recent successes, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) isn't showing any signs of letting up in the near future. With multiple creative projects underway at the same time, the rapper-turned-television-phenom is keeping all of his options on the table.

"My No. 1 priority when I wrap Season 2 [of Dave] ... is getting back to my album," Dave exclusively told Distractify during a chat about what's to come next in his career.

So, when is the Billboard Music Award-nominated rapper planning to actually put out this new album ? Here's what he let us know about his creative process.

When is Lil Dicky's new album coming out? He has "an incredible base of music."

Dave wanted to make one thing clear to fans who are worried that he has given up on Lil Dicky. "First off, just know that I’m in no way not continuing my career as a rapper. I don’t want people to think that I’m just acting and writing," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

He says this is simply how his creative mind works, "It’s crazy that it’s taking me this long, but for whatever reason it is. I certainly have an incredible base of music, I could put out an album by now, you know what I mean? I feel like I’m three songs away from putting out the album that I want to. There are just a few things that I want to achieve, a few different styles that I haven’t really gotten down perfectly yet."

The star attributes the slowdown to his inability to multitask, "I have trouble multitasking and being like, 'I’m on-set now, then I’m gonna come home and do music,' like I kinda need to shift my brain. So, my brain will be shifted very soon and then I’ll get back to it."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being unsure of a concrete release date for his next album, Dave seems determined to make it happen sooner rather than later. "I don’t know when I’ll figure it out, but I’m working as hard as I can and it will come sooner than later."

Article continues below advertisement

Music isn't the only focus on his mind right now, either. Besides Dave, he told Distractify that he is secretly working on a new movie as well! "I’m working on a movie right now. I can’t really speak much about it but definitely yeah," he mentioned, adding, "By the time I’m 45 I’m not sure people will want to hear rap out of me. Who knows? I won’t rule it out, but, I do know that I’ve always wanted to be a comedian."

Source: Getty