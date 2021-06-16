There Are Some Aspects of Lil Dicky's Life That Are Still a Mystery to Fans

Curiously enough, Lil Dicky's dating history is pretty sparse, at least, as far as public information goes. He has never been super open about his romantic life, and it looks like he hasn't been married or in any public relationships with other celebrities. There is one girl he dated that his fans know about, however, and she was rumored to have been the subject of his song, "Molly."

According to Capital Xtra, Lil Dicky wrote "Molly" about a real-life ex-girlfriend whom he was sad to let out of his life. He hasn't spoken out about the real meaning behind the song, however, so if "Molly" is based on someone he was really with, then it might still be a tough subject for him that he doesn't talk about with just anyone.

Other than the song possibly being a clue about Lil Ducky's relationship history, the guy is a man of mystery where romance is concerned.