GaTa's Rise to Stardom Shows No Sign of Stopping

Each episode also features a celebrity guest judge who chooses the beloved fast food item that the chefs have to make.

TruTV’s unscripted reality series Fast Foodies pits Top Chef winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland against each other as they try to recreate some of America’s most iconic fast food dishes.

Having a different guest judge gives each episode its own flavor, with a diverse panel that includes actor-comedian Joel McHale, model Charlotte McKinney, and actor-rapper GaTa, among many others.

GaTa’s recent breakthrough role on FX’s Dave means he’s well on his way to becoming a bonafide household name. But since he’s relatively new on the scene, fans want to know more about GaTa and his net worth.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about this talented performer.