Kristen Kish and Bianca Dusic Are the Power Couple of Our Dreams

TruTV is premiering a cooking competition on Feb. 4 that has everyone talking. Fast Foodies, featuring Top Chef's Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford, and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland, is "a cooking show where the food is relatable and inspirational while also being hilarious and not full of itself," according to executive producer Michael Rucker.

There's a new food show in 2021 featuring some beloved Top Chef winners, and we're not talking about another season of All-Stars.

Because we have been obsessed with Kristen since her Bravo days, we thought we'd take this opportunity to learn more about this amazingly talented cook, what she's been up to since taking home the prestigious Top Chef title, and whether Kristen is now calling Bianca Dusic her wife . Keep reading!

Is Kristen Kish married?

Chef Kirsten Kish got engaged to her girlfriend, Bianca Dusic, who also works in the hospitality industry as the VP of Food and Beverage for The Standard Hotels, back in 2019. In late September, Kristen posted an adorable Instagram of the beautiful couple and their new diamond rings. "She said YES to a lifetime of Sunday morning coffee dates and bed head," the Top Chef Season 10 champion wrote.

The Le Cordon Bleu alum and Arlo Grey head chef has been calling Bianca her "forever date" for some time now, and the two live together in New York City. Bianca, who hails from Australia, seems to share her fiancée's love of food, and the two have appeared together on a number of spreads, including a pandemic-themed story about their favorite comfort foods on InStyle.

While Bianca's social media accounts are private, Kristen doesn't shy away from the opportunity to gush about her love on Instagram. "If you don't know, my fiancée is Australian," the chef wrote in a post over the summer, on the occasion of the launch of a new pavlova-inspired ice cream flavor she was releasing.

