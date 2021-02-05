Kristen Kish and Bianca Dusic Are the Power Couple of Our Dreams

Kristen Kish and Bianca Dusic Are the Power Couple of Our DreamsBy Pippa Raga
Feb. 4 2021, Published 8:07 p.m. ET
There's a new food show in 2021 featuring some beloved Top Chef winners, and we're not talking about another season of All-Stars.
TruTV is premiering a cooking competition on Feb. 4 that has everyone talking. Fast Foodies, featuring Top Chef's Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford, and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland, is "a cooking show where the food is relatable and inspirational while also being hilarious and not full of itself," according to executive producer Michael Rucker.
Because we have been obsessed with Kristen since her Bravo days, we thought we'd take this opportunity to learn more about this amazingly talented cook, what she's been up to since taking home the prestigious Top Chef title, and whether Kristen is now calling Bianca Dusic her wife. Keep reading!
Is Kristen Kish married?
Chef Kirsten Kish got engaged to her girlfriend, Bianca Dusic, who also works in the hospitality industry as the VP of Food and Beverage for The Standard Hotels, back in 2019.
In late September, Kristen posted an adorable Instagram of the beautiful couple and their new diamond rings. "She said YES to a lifetime of Sunday morning coffee dates and bed head," the Top Chef Season 10 champion wrote.
The Le Cordon Bleu alum and Arlo Grey head chef has been calling Bianca her "forever date" for some time now, and the two live together in New York City.
Bianca, who hails from Australia, seems to share her fiancée's love of food, and the two have appeared together on a number of spreads, including a pandemic-themed story about their favorite comfort foods on InStyle.
While Bianca's social media accounts are private, Kristen doesn't shy away from the opportunity to gush about her love on Instagram. "If you don't know, my fiancée is Australian," the chef wrote in a post over the summer, on the occasion of the launch of a new pavlova-inspired ice cream flavor she was releasing.
"During our trips, cooking for her family was a way for me to tame my nerves (first time meeting the in-laws), and a time to give love while giving thanks for welcoming me into their home," she continued.
On Bianca's April 11 birthday, Kristen dedicated a post to her fiancée calling her "the greatest love letter ever written and brought to life," and we are absolutely melting. It seems like they haven't officially tied the knot yet, but we can't wait for the festivities and the delicious food that will inevitably be on offer.
Where else can you catch Kristen Kish?
In the event you don't live in Austin, where Kristen's restaurant, Arlo Grey, is located (at The Line Hotel), there are many other projects in which you can catch this insanely talented chef.
In 2020, Kristen was a judge on both Dishmantles and Guy's Grocery Games, and has appeared three times in Food Network's The Best Thing I Ever Ate.
We are especially fans of 36 Hours, a TV show adapted from the famous New York Times column, which Kristen co-hosted. While the series itself was short-lived, it makes for a great way to travel without leaving the couch.
And of course, don't miss her in Fast Foodies, Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TruTV.